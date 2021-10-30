Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,956. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

