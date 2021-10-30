Endor Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,939.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $38,939.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00298258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000875 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013815 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00147174 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

