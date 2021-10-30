Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $590.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.97 million and the highest is $591.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.78. The company had a trading volume of 682,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.20. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

