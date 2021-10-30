Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 80.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.02. 1,557,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,051. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

