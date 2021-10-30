Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Entergy has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

