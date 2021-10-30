Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

