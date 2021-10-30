EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,928,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

