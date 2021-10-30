EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

