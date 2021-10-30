Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$118.19.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$77.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$149.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$141.44. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$41.44 and a 1 year high of C$80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,765. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 in the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

