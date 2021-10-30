Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

