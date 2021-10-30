Equities Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.