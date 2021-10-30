Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERMAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eramet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Eramet has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

