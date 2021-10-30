Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $223,317.42 and approximately $32,336.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.46 or 0.07027244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

