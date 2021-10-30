Etherisc DIP Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,824.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $16.17 million and $58,824.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

