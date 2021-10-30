ETHplode Trading 102.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $162,767.92 and approximately $24.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,601 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,500 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

