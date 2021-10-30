Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

ETSY opened at $250.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.