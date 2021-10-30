Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Everest Re Group worth $76,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

