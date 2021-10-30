Everex (EVX) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $611,046.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.