Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

