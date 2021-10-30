F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.49

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $28.85. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.