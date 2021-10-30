Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $425.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.69. The firm has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 182,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 74.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

