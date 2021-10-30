Faceter Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

