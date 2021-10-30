FairGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.90 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. FairGame has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $31.77 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001561 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005555 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

