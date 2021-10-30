Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 480315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

