Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 3.27 $20.09 million $1.68 15.11 Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.64 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.75% 9.36% 1.15% Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.