FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECOF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,720. FEC Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get FEC Resources alerts:

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.