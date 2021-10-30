Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

FSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

