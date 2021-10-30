Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 44,819 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

