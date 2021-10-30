Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

