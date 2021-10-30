Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $341.35 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $344.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day moving average is $273.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

