Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,259 shares of company stock worth $71,401,431. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

