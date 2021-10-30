Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 70,119 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $54.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

