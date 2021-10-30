Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 795,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

