FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.