Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00068503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00100002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.40 or 1.00301878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.69 or 0.07026896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00024476 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

