FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.66 Million

Brokerages predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce sales of $90.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.11 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $357.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

