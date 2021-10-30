Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1.1%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.32. 3,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

