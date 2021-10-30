FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FIGS stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

