Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:FACA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,067. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

