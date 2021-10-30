Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.88. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $1,927,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,471,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

