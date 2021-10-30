FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOUT opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

