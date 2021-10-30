FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

