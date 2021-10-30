FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 548,158 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EAF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

