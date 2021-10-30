FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 353 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock valued at $310,294,657.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

