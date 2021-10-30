FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.34 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

