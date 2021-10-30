FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

