First Community Co. (FCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.