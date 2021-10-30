First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,349.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,380.38. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($44.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £581.02 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
First Derivatives Company Profile
