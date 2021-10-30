First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Shares of FFNW stock remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

