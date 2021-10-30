First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

